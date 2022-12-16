PFF analyst Brad Spielberger goes through top storylines for Week 15

The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The switch to a third-string rookie quarterback has done nothing to slow down the surging San Francisco 49ers. Instead, with Brock Purdy running a talented offense combined with the NFL's stingiest defense, the Niners are enjoying their most dominant stretch ever under coach Kyle Shanahan. A banged-up Purdy threw two more TD passes and the defense did much of the rest of the work Thursday night when the 49ers clinched their second division title in the last 10 seasons by beating rival Seattle 21-13 on Thursday night.