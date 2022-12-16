PFF analyst Brad Spielberger goes through top storylines for Week 15
PFF analyst Brad Spielberger goes through the top storylines for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
New Orleans Saints appear healthiest in weeks in final injury report vs Atlanta Falcons, via @DillySanders:
Tyron Smith has played 10 seasons at left tackle, starting 128 regular-season games, logging 8,251 regular-season snaps and earning eight Pro Bowls. He last played right tackle as a rookie in 2011. But Smith will return from a knee injury on Sunday expected to play right tackle. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Smith has the [more]
Evan Brown has made seven starts with the Detroit Lions at guard and one at center this season while missing time with two ankle injuries
The future Hall of Famer may have a brand new gig; 3 Dallas defenders were limited Thursday, and Micah Parsons explains his viral quote. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Chase Claypool is out this weekend against the Eagles due to a knee injury, but the Bears believe he will return this season.
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy gave credit to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for laying the groundwork for his success at quarterback.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why.
The 49ers have won seven games in a row. They’ve clinched the NFC West title. While clinching the division isn’t the “final goal,” there’s not much more that they can do over the balance of the regular season. With three games left, the only real question for the 49ers is whether they finish as the [more]
The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He [more]
Nick Bosa had the most Nick Bosa answer when asked what he's thinking about when he's chasing "sackaroonis."
Tennessee football offers Bryce Young.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The switch to a third-string rookie quarterback has done nothing to slow down the surging San Francisco 49ers. Instead, with Brock Purdy running a talented offense combined with the NFL's stingiest defense, the Niners are enjoying their most dominant stretch ever under coach Kyle Shanahan. A banged-up Purdy threw two more TD passes and the defense did much of the rest of the work Thursday night when the 49ers clinched their second division title in the last 10 seasons by beating rival Seattle 21-13 on Thursday night.
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Saturday, December 17
The Jaguars host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Times-Union staff predicts the Week 15 matchup.