PFF: AFC East schedules amongst hardest in NFL

At times, there are arguments made between fancy and traditional stats.

On occasion, the analytics are similar to those baseline stats.

That has happened when it comes to the 2023 NFL schedule and AFC East.

In terms of strength of schedule based on record from the year prior, the Bills have the seventh-most difficult slate ahead in the NFL. Basing it off that metric, Buffalo still has an easier slate than the rest of the division.

The AFC East breaks down as such:

The order isn’t exactly the same and the Bills don’t have the easiest of the bunch, but according to Pro Football Focus, the AFC East has a tough go according to their metrics as well. All four teams are found amongst the ninth-hardest ranked schedules for 2023.

Using “PFF ELO to delve into the 2023 NFL season and determine which teams have the easiest and hardest schedules,” here’s how the analytics rank the difficulties of 2023 schedules in the AFC East:

9th hardest: Jets

PFF breakdown:

Projected win total: 9.3

Easiest game: Week 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Hardest game: Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills The AFC East title may come down to the wire, with three solid teams competing. The Jets start their season against the reigning division champs and it doesn’t get easier from there, as they finish their regular season on the road against the Patriots — and you never know what Bill Belichick has up his sleeve.

4th hardest: Bills

PFF breakdown:

Projected win total: 9.7

Easiest game: Week 3 vs. Washington Commanders

Hardest game: Week 9 vs. Cincinnati Bengals The Bills will face the Bengals in Week 9 after not playing a full game against them in 287 days. After that, they play the Jets and Eagles before their Week 13 bye.

2nd hardest: Dolphins

PFF breakdown:

Projected win total: 8.7

Easiest game: Week 13 vs. Washington Commanders

Hardest game: Week 9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs Before their bye in Week 10, the Dolphins will play the Eagles, Patriots and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks. Their last game of the season will be against the reigning AFC East champions, with the winner determined by quarterback strength and the skills of their receiving corps. The last Bills-Dolphins matchup was a close game, with the Dolphins making a fourth-quarter comeback to close the margin. It will not be an easy season by any means for the Dolphins.

Hardest: Patriots

PFF breakdown:

32. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Projected win total: 7.4

Easiest game: Week 9 vs. Washington Commanders

Hardest game: Week 18 vs. New York Jets The Patriots have two two-week stretches in which they play division rivals. In Weeks 7 and 8, they play the Bills and Dolphins. In Weeks 17 and 18, they play the Bills and Jets. This will not be an easy season for them, and they’ll have to finish strong to have a chance in their division.

