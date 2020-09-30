PFF admits that Bills QB Josh Allen is ‘an anomaly’

Josh Allen might have finally done what many in western New York have longed to see. Allen has forced Pro Football Focus into calling him “an anomaly” in terms of their analysis of his abilities.

Following Week 3 of NFL action, Allen was the first “takeaway” in the analytics outlet’s entire NFL recap from the weekend that was. In that, PFF notes that Allen’s passing grade was their fourth-worst and sixth-worst in his first two pro seasons, respectively. Then, the good news comes flowing in.

PFF’s admission:

Through three weeks of play in 2020, Allen has the third-lowest rate of uncatchable passes thrown over 10 yards downfield. He has benefitted from a lot of those targets being open thanks to the slew of separators he has in the receiving unit, but Allen has also been sharp on the throws he has had to make to a tight window. This has helped the third-year quarterback produce an 83.9 passing grade over the first three weeks, fifth in the NFL. His Week 3 outing against the Rams was actually his highest-graded game as a passer of his NFL career. As my colleague Kevin Cole wrote about this offseason, it’s extremely rare for a quarterback to break out in their third year, making Allen, at least up until this point, an anomaly.

PFF is certainly a group that’s been tough on Allen’s first two seasons as a pro, and even with how subjective their numbers can be, they were kind of right on Allen… previously. He was not a great passer in the first two years of his career, and that’s what is making Allen’s start to this year so fun.

But some folks in Buffalo will certainly love to see PFF calling Allen “an anomaly.” It’s the closest the analytics outlet has come to admitting they were wrong about his game… and maybe it’s the closest we’ll ever good. Allen has certainly made PFF look a bit suspect as of late, at least.

Related