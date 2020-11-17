PFF 90 Club: Week 10
Every player with a Pro Football Focus grade of at least 90 in Week 10. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Every player with a Pro Football Focus grade of at least 90 in Week 10. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Jrue Holiday won't be joining the Celtics as he was dealt to the Bucks on Tuesday, but here's what the C's offered the Pelicans for Holiday prior to the trade.
Whether the Bucks are winners or losers depends upon Antetokounmpo.
On the heels of discussing ways out from Jaylon and Amari's contract, if push comes to shove for the #Cowboys, our Cap & Contract series continues with a look at Ezekiel Elliott's deal. The ins, outs and offsets that could come into play.
Harden and Westbrook reportedly want to be traded because Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.
According to Sunday Night Football's Liam McHugh, the Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews had some strong words on Lamar Jackson and NFL defenses.
On Sunday, Bill Belichick made a face for the ages.
Ulysses "The Monster" Diaz didn't waste any time in beating Donelei Benedetto.
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have been engaged since 2013, so the NHL legend decided to celebrate his future son-in-law's Masters win in style.
The Lakers have traded the No. 28 overall draft selection and Danny Green to the Thunder for guard Dennis Schröder. What's next?
Dustin Johnson’s record-setting performance was very much the sum of many parts but there was one element of his game that went largely overlooked.
Now is not the time to keep someone for nostalgia purposes or the thought that their breakout is coming after 10 weeks of mediocrity. Who should fantasy mangers drop?
Becoming a baseball star usually guarantees a player fame and fortune — but there’s no guarantee that fortune will last. Some of the greatest players ever failed to translate their talent...
Our analysts reveal their fantasy football running back rankings for Week 11, when Alvin Kamara will be looking to produce sans Drew Brees.
Atlanta is seeking an alternative playmaker to incorporate alongside young star Trae Young. The Hawks will also be in contention for veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, who is declining his $2.7 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers to become an unrestricted free agent, sources say.
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are big winners.
On his "Get a Grip" podcast with Shane Bacon, Max Homa told a funny story about a veteran move he saw Fred Couples make at the Masters.
If the 49ers don't go the veteran route to replace Jimmy Garoppolo, we have some possible options in the 2021 NFL draft.
This move by the Titans doesn't make much sense.
As we barrel towards the fantasy playoffs, Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens are here to tune up your lineup before a championship run. Is it Jameis Winston time? With Drew Brees out for a stretch, the guys are going all-in on Winston in a couple of leagues at the quarterback position. New England Patriots breakout stud Jakobi Meyers is your waiver priority for the wideout spot. Andy and Scott have a few more names to target as well. Pickup options at the tight end and running back positions are very bleak. Let the guys parse through the junk pile and recommend a few players that could save your season. Make sure to tune in five times a week to the Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you listen to podcasts.
The Bears and their putrid offense fell to the Vikings 19-13, losing four straight and seeing their magical 5-1 start crumble to 5-5.