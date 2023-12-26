PFF: 5 worst-graded Bills players on defense in Week 16

The Buffalo Bills won a tight 24-22 final in their Week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Bills (9-6) had a few players that stood out above the rest in this one. On defense, the Bills were led by defensive tackle Ed Oliver’s pair of sacks.

But not every player helped pull out the win. If Buffalo is to crack the 2023 postseason, they’ll need better performances from these players.

According to Pro Football Focus, they’ll need these players specifically to start to playing at a high level.

Here are the five highest-graded Bills players on defense against the Chargers in Week 16:

5. CB Christian Benford

PFF grade: 55.7

4. DE Leonard Floyd

PFF grade: 53.1.

3. CB Cam Lewis

PFF grade: 50.8.

2. DE Von Miller

PFF grade: 50.4.

1. DE Shaq Lawson

PFF grade: 33.8.

