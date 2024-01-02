PFF: 5 worst-graded Bills players on offense in Week 17
The Buffalo Bills won a tight 27-21 final in their Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots.
The Bills (10-6) had a few players that stood out above the rest in this one. On offense, the Bills were led by tight end Dalton Kincaid.
But not everyone played as well as him. Buffalo will hope some efforts improve throughout the rest of the 2023 season as they aim to secure a postseason spot.
According to Pro Football Focus, they’ll need these players to start playing at a high level.
Here are the five worst-graded Bills players on offense against the Patriots (4-12) in Week 17:
5. WR Trent Sherfield
PFF grade: 47.4.
4. TE Quintin Morris
PFF grade: 45.9.
3. FB Reggie Gilliam
PFF grade: 42.6.
2. RB Latavius Murray
PFF grade: 41.4.
1. TE Dawson Knox
PFF grade: 30.3.