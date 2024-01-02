PFF: 5 worst-graded Bills players on offense in Week 17

The Buffalo Bills won a tight 27-21 final in their Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots.

The Bills (10-6) had a few players that stood out above the rest in this one. On offense, the Bills were led by tight end Dalton Kincaid.

But not everyone played as well as him. Buffalo will hope some efforts improve throughout the rest of the 2023 season as they aim to secure a postseason spot.

According to Pro Football Focus, they’ll need these players to start playing at a high level.

Here are the five worst-graded Bills players on offense against the Patriots (4-12) in Week 17:

5. WR Trent Sherfield

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 47.4.

4. TE Quintin Morris

Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 45.9.

3. FB Reggie Gilliam

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 42.6.

2. RB Latavius Murray

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 41.4.

1. TE Dawson Knox

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 30.3.

