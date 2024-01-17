PFF: 5 highest-graded Bills players on offense in Wild Card

The Buffalo Bills won their Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 31-17 final.

The Bills (11-6) had a few players that stood out above the rest. On offense, the Bills were led by quarterback Josh Allen and his dual-threat skillset.

In terms of the players who helped Allen pull out the win, Buffalo will hope such efforts continue from some players throughout the rest of the 2023 playoffs as they aim for the Super Bowl.

According to Pro Football Focus, they’ll need these players to keep it up.

Here are the five highest-graded Bills players on offense Steelers in the Wild Card round:

5. OL Spencer Brown

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 73.9

4. TE Dalton Kincaid

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 79.8

3. WR Deonte Harty

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 81.6

2. OL David Edwards

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 86.6

1. QB Josh Allen

USAT

PFF grade: 88.0

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire