PFF: 5 highest-graded Bills players on defense in Week 15

The Buffalo Bills easily won a thrilling 31-10 final in their Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bills (8-6) had a few players that stood out above the rest in this one. On defense, the Bills had a strong showing out of multiple players, including cornerback Christian Benford who had an interception against the Cowboys (10-4).

In terms of the players who helped Benford pull out the win, Buffalo will hope such efforts remain throughout the rest of the 2023 season as the aim to secure a postseason spot.

According to Pro Football Focus, they’ll need these players specifically to start to play at a high level.

Here are the five highest-graded Bills players on defense against the Cowboys in Week 15:

5. LB Tyrel Dodson

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade: 72.0

4. CB Cam Lewis

USAT

PFF grade: 78.9

3. CB Christian Benford

Getty

PFF grade: 82.2

2. CB Taron Johnson

USAT

PFF grade: 84.6

1. S Jordan Poyer

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

PFF grade: 88.1

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire