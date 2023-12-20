PFF: 5 highest-graded Bills players on defense in Week 15
The Buffalo Bills easily won a thrilling 31-10 final in their Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Bills (8-6) had a few players that stood out above the rest in this one. On defense, the Bills had a strong showing out of multiple players, including cornerback Christian Benford who had an interception against the Cowboys (10-4).
In terms of the players who helped Benford pull out the win, Buffalo will hope such efforts remain throughout the rest of the 2023 season as the aim to secure a postseason spot.
According to Pro Football Focus, they’ll need these players specifically to start to play at a high level.
Here are the five highest-graded Bills players on defense against the Cowboys in Week 15:
5. LB Tyrel Dodson
PFF grade: 72.0
4. CB Cam Lewis
PFF grade: 78.9
3. CB Christian Benford
PFF grade: 82.2
2. CB Taron Johnson
PFF grade: 84.6
1. S Jordan Poyer
PFF grade: 88.1