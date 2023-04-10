PFF: 49ers’ perfect 3rd round involves multiple OL additions

The 49ers are one of five teams without a pick in the first round of this year’s draft. While not selecting until No. 99 overall makes things more difficult for San Francisco, it doesn’t mean they can’t still build a strong draft class though.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus built out a perfect scenario for San Francisco with their three picks in the final four of the third round, and his choices offer an interesting strategy where the 49ers focus solely on depth.

Instead of aiming for a starting-caliber player along the defensive line, free safety or at right tackle, he has general manager John Lynch and the front office adding depth on the offensive line and in the secondary.

The scenario certainly makes sense, although the 49ers will probably want to find players who can contend for a starting role. However, it’s nigh impossible to project which players will be available late on Day 2 of the draft.

Here’s how Monson’s perfect scenario for the 49ers plays out:

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Cornerback depth makes sense for San Francisco. This specific depth does not. Monson wrote that Hodges-Tomlinson “would give them an option to man the slot immediately, or they could look more to the boundary for cornerback help if they think somebody like Samuel Womack can be their slot corner going forward.” Womack will certainly provide some depth at the nickel corner spot, but there’s a very high likelihood that job goes to CB Isaiah Oliver who signed in free agency. Outside CB depth would make more sense for the 49ers here since there’s a chance a starting job could be up for grabs across from Charvarius Ward.

OL Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Duncan played for four years as the starting left tackle at Maryland, so he could conceivably contend for the starting right tackle spot. However, draft analysts project him to find a home as a guard in the NFL. A versatile, athletic OL would fit great in a 49ers OL room that doesn’t have a ton of depth along the interior behind left guard Aaron Banks and right guard Spencer Burford. If Duncan develops into a capable guard, it would dramatically improve their roster at one of its weakest spots.

OL Andrew Vorhees, USC

Vorhees would be a really nice add for the 49ers. He’s due to sit out this year after tearing his ACL during the combine which will sink his value during the draft. He still may not make it to No. 99 because he’s a very good interior offensive lineman. The 49ers have some young talent on the line, but the level of play can certainly improve. Vorhees is a good prospect to gamble on because if he’s right he could quickly become a starting OL for the 49ers next season.

