PFF has 4 Packers players ranked No. 1 at their respective positions

The Green Bay Packers have enjoyed some stellar performances from a select group of players over the 2020 season, and Pro Football Focus is taking notice.

Through Week 10, the Packers have four players graded as the best at their respective positions by PFF: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (1st of 37), receiver Davante Adams (1st of 125), center Corey Linsley (1st of 39) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (1st of 120).

It’s hard to argue against PFF’s assessment, especially when considering the Packers are 7-2 and currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC. All four players have arguably been Green Bay’s most impactful contributors this season.

Rodgers has already matched his passing touchdown total from last season (26) and is on pace to have his best year since his 2014 MVP campaign. He’s throwing on time and in rhythm, staying within the structure of Green Bay’s offense. The result: 2,578 yards, 26 touchdowns, three interceptions and a league-best 116.4 passer rating through nine games.

Another reason Rodgers has been so successful is the connection he’s formed with Adams. Despite missing two games earlier this season (hamstring), Adams has been the NFL’s best receiver based on the eye test. There really isn’t anything he doesn’t do well. In seven games played, Adams has generated 741 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 61 catches. He also leads the NFL in receiving yards per game (105.9).

Up front, Linsley has been the anchor of a stout Packers offensive line. In a year when the Packers have dealt with constant shuffling of their line, Linsley has been a reliable force. He’s having the best season of his career, in a contract year, no less. He’s getting it done in both the run and passing games.

Finally, there’s Alexander, who’s quickly emerging as the NFL’s next shutdown cornerback. Alexander has just one interception and three passes defensed in eight games, but not by any fault of his own. He’s been targeted by opposing quarterbacks just 27 times this season, an average of just 3.4 targets per game. Alexander essentially eliminates an opposing team’s No. 1 receiver.

With seven games left in the 2020 season, Rodgers, Adams, Linsley and Alexander still have plenty of time to lose their spots at No. 1 overall. If their previous play is any indication of whether that may actually happen, though, it’ll be tough for PFF to amend their current rankings.

