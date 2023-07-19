PFF’s 2023 preseason All-SEC teams include four Gators

Pro Football Focus released its All-Southeastern Conference teams on Monday, which included a quartet of Florida Gators among the hallowed ranks.

The Orange and Blue placed a pair of defenders on the first team squad in cornerback Jason Marshall and edge defender Princely Umanmielen. Billy Napier and Co. are hoping for standout seasons from the two juniors — especially given that Marshall has yet to fulfill his promise as a five-star prep talent; Umanmielen simply needs to continue his progress to match his potential.

Running back Trevor Etienne and left tackle Austin Barber were third-team mentions — and important ones. With the quarterback situation less than optimal heading into the 2023 campaign, the Gators will be relying heavily on the ground game. Everyone knows that Etienne is the younger brother of an NFL star and the pressure will certainly be on him to match his sibling’s talent.

Take a look below at PFF’s full preseason All-SEC team rosters.

First Team: OFFENSE

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR Dominic Lovett, Georgia

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

WR Zakhari Franklin, Ole Miss

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

T Amarius Mims, Georgia

T J.C. Latham, Alabama

G Tate Ratledge, Georgia

G Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

First Team: DEFENSE

DI Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DI Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama

Edge Princely Umanmielan, Florida

LB Harold Perkins, LSU

LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

S Malaki Starks, Georgia

S Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Flex Javon Bullard, Georgia

First Team: SPECIAL TEAMS

K Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Second Team: OFFENSE

QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

RB Kendall Milton, Georgia

RB Jase McClellan, Alabama

WR Moose Muhammad III, Texas A&M

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

WR Juice Wells, South Carolina

TE C.J. Dippre, Alabama

T Will Campbell, LSU

T Javon Foster, Missouri

G Tyler Booker, Alabama

G Brady Latham, Arkansas

C Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

Second Team: DEFENSE

DI Justin Rogers, Auburn

DI Walter Nolen, Texas A&M

Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

Edge J.J. Weaver, Kentucky

LB Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

S C.J. Taylor, Vanderbilt

S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Flex Malachi Moore, Alabama

Second Team: SPECIAL TEAMS

K Will Reichard, Alabama

P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Third Team: OFFENSE

QB K.J. Jefferson, Arkansas

RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR Squirrel White, Tennessee

WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

WR Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE Mason Taylor, LSU

T Austin Barber, Florida

T Reuben Fatheree III, Texas A&M

G Jeremy James, Ole Miss

G Garrett Dellinger, LSU

C Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Third Team: DEFENSE

DI Deone Walker, Kentucky

DI Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

Edge Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss

Edge Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB Chad Bailey, Missouri

LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

CB D.J. James, Auburn

CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

S Greg Brooks Jr., LSU

S Tykee Smith, Georgia

Flex Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Third Team: SPECIAL TEAMS

K Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

P James Burnip, Alabama

RS Barion Brown, Kentucky

