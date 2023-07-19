PFF’s 2023 preseason All-SEC teams include four Gators
Pro Football Focus released its All-Southeastern Conference teams on Monday, which included a quartet of Florida Gators among the hallowed ranks.
The Orange and Blue placed a pair of defenders on the first team squad in cornerback Jason Marshall and edge defender Princely Umanmielen. Billy Napier and Co. are hoping for standout seasons from the two juniors — especially given that Marshall has yet to fulfill his promise as a five-star prep talent; Umanmielen simply needs to continue his progress to match his potential.
Running back Trevor Etienne and left tackle Austin Barber were third-team mentions — and important ones. With the quarterback situation less than optimal heading into the 2023 campaign, the Gators will be relying heavily on the ground game. Everyone knows that Etienne is the younger brother of an NFL star and the pressure will certainly be on him to match his sibling’s talent.
Take a look below at PFF’s full preseason All-SEC team rosters.
First Team: OFFENSE
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR Dominic Lovett, Georgia
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
WR Zakhari Franklin, Ole Miss
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
T Amarius Mims, Georgia
T J.C. Latham, Alabama
G Tate Ratledge, Georgia
G Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
First Team: DEFENSE
DI Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DI Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
Edge Princely Umanmielan, Florida
LB Harold Perkins, LSU
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
S Malaki Starks, Georgia
S Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Flex Javon Bullard, Georgia
First Team: SPECIAL TEAMS
K Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
Second Team: OFFENSE
QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
RB Kendall Milton, Georgia
RB Jase McClellan, Alabama
WR Moose Muhammad III, Texas A&M
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
WR Juice Wells, South Carolina
TE C.J. Dippre, Alabama
T Will Campbell, LSU
T Javon Foster, Missouri
G Tyler Booker, Alabama
G Brady Latham, Arkansas
C Bryce Foster, Texas A&M
Second Team: DEFENSE
DI Justin Rogers, Auburn
DI Walter Nolen, Texas A&M
Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia
Edge J.J. Weaver, Kentucky
LB Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
LB Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
CB Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
CB Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
S C.J. Taylor, Vanderbilt
S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Flex Malachi Moore, Alabama
Second Team: SPECIAL TEAMS
K Will Reichard, Alabama
P Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Third Team: OFFENSE
QB K.J. Jefferson, Arkansas
RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR Squirrel White, Tennessee
WR Evan Stewart, Texas A&M
WR Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama
TE Mason Taylor, LSU
T Austin Barber, Florida
T Reuben Fatheree III, Texas A&M
G Jeremy James, Ole Miss
G Garrett Dellinger, LSU
C Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Third Team: DEFENSE
DI Deone Walker, Kentucky
DI Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
Edge Cedric Johnson, Ole Miss
Edge Chris Braswell, Alabama
LB Chad Bailey, Missouri
LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
CB D.J. James, Auburn
CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
S Greg Brooks Jr., LSU
S Tykee Smith, Georgia
Flex Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Third Team: SPECIAL TEAMS
K Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
P James Burnip, Alabama
RS Barion Brown, Kentucky
