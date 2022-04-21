PFF 2022 NFL Draft Show

Yahoo Entertainment

The Jack in the Box’s performance was bad to the bone on The Masked Singer, Wednesday.Judges thought the singer could be actor Robert Duvall, Tesla founder Elon Musk or Oscar winner Joe Pesci. The performer turned out to be a former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani, who was Donald Trump’s former attorney, was somewhat of a surprising choice for the show, given the fallout of his unsubstantiated voter fraud accusations. While he’s been known to make outrageous claims in the past, his reason for competing seems a tiny bit more genuine. “​​I guess the main reason is I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely.” Giuliani said. Some fans guessed Giuliani because the show gave a “four seasons” clue, in reference to him holding a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping instead of the famous hotel chain. Other fans were less enthusiastic about his appearance, like this person who tweeted, “Masked Singer you really couldn’t get anyone besides a criminal? Rudy Fooliani lied in court about voter fraud and is under investigation for other crimes. This is disgusting and you should be ashamed for even having someone like him on the show.” Reports of Ken Jeong’s and Robin Thicke's disappointment appeared to be accurate as neither made a comment about the performance or stuck around for the encore.