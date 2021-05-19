PFF 2022 mock draft shows the Jags addressing the trenches

Improving defensive line — especially its interior — was a major priority for Jacksonville this offseason. In free agency, the team signed Roy Robertson-Harris and traded with New Orleans for Malcom Brown. Coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke then doubled down on the interior in the draft by selecting Jay Tufele, a nose tackle from USC.

All of these changes were made to improve a Jacksonville front seven that finished third-worst in the league against the run in 2020. But according to Pro Football Focus, they weren’t enough to solve the problem in 2021.

That’s why in its 2022 mock draft, PFF has the Jaguars addressing defensive line with the fifth pick by selecting Demarvin Lear, an interior lineman from Texas A&M. Here’s what it had to say about the pick.

Leal has shown inside-outside versatility at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds and earned himself an 88.3 overall grade for the Aggies as a true sophomore last year. He’s got the kind of twitch that warrants a top-five selection.

Leal wasn’t wildly productive with the Aggies as a true sophomore in 2020, finishing with 37 tackles and 2.5 sacks. But he has a prototypical frame for a versatile defensive end in Jacksonville’s new multiple system that will likely feature a lot more 3-4 looks.

The Jaguars offense was far from terrible in 2020, and with the addition of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, it could be an above-average unit in the league. But if Jacksonville finds itself picking in the top five again, the defense will almost certainly be the reason why. Taking a player like Leal would give Jacksonville a fearsome defensive line for years to come.