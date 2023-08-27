PFF’s 10 highest-graded offensive players vs. Chiefs
The offensive starters for the Cleveland Browns, minus Joel Bitonio and Nick Chubb, got the most playing time they have had all preseason in the finale on Saturday. There were some growing pains out the gate with Jordan Wilkins fumbling twice but overall they were encouraging.
They were able to move the ball both on the ground and threw the air with Deshaun Watson making some productive throws after extending the play with his legs. A good portion of the top-graded players on offense continue to be on the offensive line as the team will have tough decisions to make in the coming days.
RB Jordan Wilkins
Overall: 77.3
Rushing: 73.3
Receiving: 55.3
OT Jack Conklin
Overall: 74.6
Pass Blocking: 78.4
Run Blocking: 72.3
TE Miller Forristall
Overall: 73.9
Receiving: 63.4
Run Blocking: 90.4
WR Cedric Tillman
Overall: 73.4
Receiving: 71.5
Run Blocking: 60.3
RB Hassan Hall
Overall: 69.3
Rushing: 57.6
Receiving: 93.9
OT James Hudson III
Overall: 69.2
Pass Blocking: 75.4
Run Blocking: 58.0
TE David Njoku
Overall: 69.1
Receiving: 76.8
Run Blocking: 49.7
OT Dawand Jones
Overall: 68.8
Pass Blocking: 83.1
Run Blocking: 49.3
G Colby Gossett
Overall: 68.5
Pass Blocking: 51.4
Run Blocking: 74.0
G Wyatt Teller
Overall: 68.5
Pass Blocking: 69.0
Run Blocking: 65.9
