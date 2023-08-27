PFF’s 10 highest-graded offensive players vs. Chiefs

The offensive starters for the Cleveland Browns, minus Joel Bitonio and Nick Chubb, got the most playing time they have had all preseason in the finale on Saturday. There were some growing pains out the gate with Jordan Wilkins fumbling twice but overall they were encouraging.

They were able to move the ball both on the ground and threw the air with Deshaun Watson making some productive throws after extending the play with his legs. A good portion of the top-graded players on offense continue to be on the offensive line as the team will have tough decisions to make in the coming days.

RB Jordan Wilkins

Browns Chiefs

Overall: 77.3

Rushing: 73.3

Receiving: 55.3

OT Jack Conklin

Browns Chiefs

Overall: 74.6

Pass Blocking: 78.4

Run Blocking: 72.3

TE Miller Forristall

Browns Chiefs

Overall: 73.9

Receiving: 63.4

Run Blocking: 90.4

WR Cedric Tillman

Browns Chiefs

Overall: 73.4

Receiving: 71.5

Run Blocking: 60.3

RB Hassan Hall

Browns Chiefs

Overall: 69.3

Rushing: 57.6

Receiving: 93.9

OT James Hudson III

Browns Chiefs

Overall: 69.2

Pass Blocking: 75.4

Run Blocking: 58.0

TE David Njoku

Browns Chiefs

Overall: 69.1

Receiving: 76.8

Run Blocking: 49.7

OT Dawand Jones

Browns Chiefs

Overall: 68.8

Pass Blocking: 83.1

Run Blocking: 49.3

G Colby Gossett

Browns Chiefs

Overall: 68.5

Pass Blocking: 51.4

Run Blocking: 74.0

G Wyatt Teller

Browns Chiefs

Overall: 68.5

Pass Blocking: 69.0

Run Blocking: 65.9

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire