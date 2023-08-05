PFF’s 10 highest-graded defenders in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The return of football didn’t bring any starters with it but there was still plenty to like for the Cleveland Browns during Thursday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game victory over the New York Jets. The Browns had several players flashing during the game including linebacker Tony Fields II who was flying all over the field. Edge Alex Wright looked faster off the line of scrimmage and made several nice plays against the run.

But according to PFF, some of the best play came from the defensive backs including rookie fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell. Let’s take a look at the 10 highest-graded Browns defenders according to PFF from the victory over the Jets.

S Bubba Bolden

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Overall:

93.2

Run Defense:

66.6

Coverage:

92.2

CB Caleb Biggers

Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Overall:

80.0

Run Defense:

63.5

Coverage:

82.1

CB A.J. Green III

Browns Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Jets

Overall:

79.7

Run Defense:

60.9

Coverage:

80.9

CB Cameron Mitchell

Browns Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Jets

Overall:

79.4

Run Defense:

63.0

Coverage:

80.9

DE Alex Wright

Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Overall:

77.4

Run Defense:

84.9

Pass Rush:

51.4

DE Sam Kamara

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Overall:

67.1

Run Defense:

67.8

Pass Rush:

72.9

S D'Anthony Bell

Cleveland Browns safety D’Anthony Bell

Overall:

66.6

Run Defense:

64.2

Coverage:

63.5

LB Charlie Thomas III

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Overall:

64.7

Run Defense:

85.4

Coverage:

41.6

LB Tony Fields II

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Overall:

63.0

Run Defense:

76.1

Coverage:

46.9

DE Jeremiah Martin

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Overall:

61.2

Run Defense:

65.1

Pass Rush:

60.0

