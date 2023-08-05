PFF’s 10 highest-graded defenders in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game
The return of football didn’t bring any starters with it but there was still plenty to like for the Cleveland Browns during Thursday’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Game victory over the New York Jets. The Browns had several players flashing during the game including linebacker Tony Fields II who was flying all over the field. Edge Alex Wright looked faster off the line of scrimmage and made several nice plays against the run.
But according to PFF, some of the best play came from the defensive backs including rookie fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell. Let’s take a look at the 10 highest-graded Browns defenders according to PFF from the victory over the Jets.
S Bubba Bolden
Overall:
93.2
Run Defense:
66.6
Coverage:
92.2
CB Caleb Biggers
Overall:
80.0
Run Defense:
63.5
Coverage:
82.1
CB A.J. Green III
Overall:
79.7
Run Defense:
60.9
Coverage:
80.9
CB Cameron Mitchell
Overall:
79.4
Run Defense:
63.0
Coverage:
80.9
DE Alex Wright
Overall:
77.4
Run Defense:
84.9
Pass Rush:
51.4
DE Sam Kamara
Overall:
67.1
Run Defense:
67.8
Pass Rush:
72.9
S D'Anthony Bell
Overall:
66.6
Run Defense:
64.2
Coverage:
63.5
LB Charlie Thomas III
Overall:
64.7
Run Defense:
85.4
Coverage:
41.6
LB Tony Fields II
Overall:
63.0
Run Defense:
76.1
Coverage:
46.9
DE Jeremiah Martin
Overall:
61.2
Run Defense:
65.1
Pass Rush:
60.0
