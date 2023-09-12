PFF’s 10 highest-graded Browns’ offensive players vs Bengals
In the poor conditions, the offense of the Cleveland Browns was a bit sloppy from time to time against the Bengals on Sunday. Nick Chubb continued to be mister consistent and reliable as he rushed for over 100 yards as the most consistent source of offense. Quarterback Deshaun Watson had some bad throws early in the game but used his legs to make up for it.
The interior of the offensive line was pretty consistent and impressive as both guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller played really well. Before his injury, Jack Conklin was playing pretty well though Jedrick Wills struggled in both facets of the game.
Dawand Jones came in and had some nice snaps in his pass protection though his run blocking wasn’t very good at all which is surprising for a guy of his size. Let’s take a look at the ten best offensive players for the Browns on Sunday according to PFF.
RB Nick Chubb
Overall: 76.6
Rushing: 74.6
Receiving: 68.8
G Joel Bitonio
Overall: 74.9
Pass Blocking: 88.2
Run Blocking: 67.9
OT Jack Conklin
Overall: 74.5
Pass Blocking: 78.9
Run Blocking: 71.7
WR Amari Cooper
Overall: 70.3
Receiving: 67.1
Run Blocking: 78.2
WR Elijah Moore
Overall: 67.2
Receiving: 63.7
Rushing: 72.3
QB Deshaun Watson
Overall: 66.8
Passing: 63.1
Rushing: 66.9
G Wyatt Teller
Overall: 65.5
Pass Blocking: 88.2
Run Blocking: 63.5
C Ethan Pocic
Overall: 63.9
Pass Blocking: 66.5
Run Blocking: 62.2
TE David Njoku
Overall: 63.5
Receiving: 65.6
Pass Blocking: 81.1
TE Harrison Bryant
Overall: 63.2
Receiving: 70.4
Pass Blocking: 69.6
