PFF’s 10 highest-graded Browns’ offensive players vs Bengals

In the poor conditions, the offense of the Cleveland Browns was a bit sloppy from time to time against the Bengals on Sunday. Nick Chubb continued to be mister consistent and reliable as he rushed for over 100 yards as the most consistent source of offense. Quarterback Deshaun Watson had some bad throws early in the game but used his legs to make up for it.

The interior of the offensive line was pretty consistent and impressive as both guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller played really well. Before his injury, Jack Conklin was playing pretty well though Jedrick Wills struggled in both facets of the game.

Dawand Jones came in and had some nice snaps in his pass protection though his run blocking wasn’t very good at all which is surprising for a guy of his size. Let’s take a look at the ten best offensive players for the Browns on Sunday according to PFF.

RB Nick Chubb

Overall: 76.6

Rushing: 74.6

Receiving: 68.8

G Joel Bitonio

Overall: 74.9

Pass Blocking: 88.2

Run Blocking: 67.9

OT Jack Conklin

Overall: 74.5

Pass Blocking: 78.9

Run Blocking: 71.7

WR Amari Cooper

Browns Bengals

Overall: 70.3

Receiving: 67.1

Run Blocking: 78.2

WR Elijah Moore

Browns Bengals

Overall: 67.2

Receiving: 63.7

Rushing: 72.3

QB Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Overall: 66.8

Passing: 63.1

Rushing: 66.9

G Wyatt Teller

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller

Overall: 65.5

Pass Blocking: 88.2

Run Blocking: 63.5

C Ethan Pocic

Browns Bengals

Overall: 63.9

Pass Blocking: 66.5

Run Blocking: 62.2

TE David Njoku

Overall: 63.5

Receiving: 65.6

Pass Blocking: 81.1

TE Harrison Bryant

Overall: 63.2

Receiving: 70.4

Pass Blocking: 69.6

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire