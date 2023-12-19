PFF’s 10 highest-graded Browns’ offensive players vs. Bears

For a majority of the game, the Cleveland Browns struggled to find any consistency on offense, especially with the run game being non-existent. However, led by tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Amari Cooper, they exploded late.

They continued to battle until the fourth corner when Joe Flacco and the passing offense came alive. The key turning point was likely the bomb to Marquise Goodwin that hit him in stride, that play was the exact reason Goodwin was signed in the first place.

Flacco gave fans a performance to remember throwing for over 200 yards in the final quarter to guarantee the Browns their second winning season in four years under Kevin Stefanski. It is clear that no matter how many players are injured Stefanski has his team prepared and fighting until the last second.

The team needs to figure out a way to take care of the ball better because turnovers were the only reason the Bears were leading in the first place. Here are the top 10 performances on offense Sunday according to PFF.

WR Marquise Goodwin

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: Marquise Goodwin #3

Overall: 87.6

Receiving: 82.7

Run Blocking: 60.0

G Joel Bitonio

Overall: 85.9

Pass Blocking: 81.3

Run Blocking: 80.5

TE David Njoku

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 73.6

Receiving: 76.9

Run Blocking: 58.7

RB Jerome Ford

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 68.4

Rushing: 62.3

Receiving: 76.2

WR Cedric Tillman

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 67.0

Receiving: 67.1

Run Blocking: 52.4

WR Amari Cooper

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 65.8

Receiving: 65.1

Run Blocking: 60.4

C Luke Wypler

Overall: 59.2

Pass Blocking: 72.8

Run Blocking: 57.7

OT James Hudson III

Overall: 59.2

Pass Blocking: 51.7

Run Blocking: 63.8

RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Overall: 58.7

Rushing: 54.1

Pass Blocking: 73.0

WR David Bell

Overall: 58.1

Receiving: 58.0

Run Blocking: 60.0

