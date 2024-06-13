PFA joins legal case against Fifa over match calendar

The expanded Fifa Club World Cup is to be held in the United States in 2025 [Getty Images]

The Professional Footballers' Association has joined a legal action against Fifa over the "overloaded and unworkable" football calendar.

The PFA are co-claimants with the French players' union in the claim filed at the Brussels Court of Commerce, with the support of the European office of players' union Fifpro.

It is "challenging the legality of Fifa's decisions to unilaterally set the international match calendar and, in particular, the decision to create and schedule the Fifa Club World Cup 2025".

There are scheduled to be 12 European representatives at the expanded Club World Cup, to be held in the United States from 13 June-15 July 2025.

The PFA says it has "joined a legal case which will seek to challenge the structures of the current football calendar by enforcing the legal rights of players to take guaranteed and protected breaks".

More to follow.