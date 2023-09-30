Peyton Woodring FG puts Georgia ahead 20-17 at Auburn

No. 1 ranked Georgia has taken its first lead over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Following a 98-yard touchdown drive, Georgia marched down the field and took the lead thanks to a 38-yard field goal by true freshman Peyton Woodring, his second made attempt of the game.

The Bulldogs have scored 10 unanswered points after an Auburn touchdown early in the second half.

The game is far from over, though. The Tigers continue to find success in the run game. Auburn has 214 yards on the ground, by far the most the Bulldogs have allowed this season.

No. 1 kicker in the nation last year. State record holder in Louisiana. Peyton Woodring kicks 60-yarders like we kicked rocks in Grandma's driveway growing up. He won the job as a true freshman out of fall camp. Give him time. No. 91 will have a great career in Athens. pic.twitter.com/ojF0xVGrNW — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) September 18, 2023

