Peyton Woodring FG puts Georgia ahead 20-17 at Auburn

John Shelton
·1 min read

No. 1 ranked Georgia has taken its first lead over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Following a 98-yard touchdown drive, Georgia marched down the field and took the lead thanks to a 38-yard field goal by true freshman Peyton Woodring, his second made attempt of the game.

The Bulldogs have scored 10 unanswered points after an Auburn touchdown early in the second half.

The game is far from over, though. The Tigers continue to find success in the run game. Auburn has 214 yards on the ground, by far the most the Bulldogs have allowed this season.

