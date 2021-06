Reuters

Joe Del Bosque is leaving a third of his 2,000-acre farm near Firebaugh, California, unseeded this year due to extreme drought. Farmers across California say they expect to receive little water from state and federal agencies that regulate the state's reservoirs and canals, leading many to leave fields barren, plant more drought-tolerant crops or seek new income sources all-together. "We're taking a big risk in planting crops and hoping the water gets here in time," said Del Bosque, 72.