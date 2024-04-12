Peyton Sullivan signs with New Haven Chargers softball

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Hawks send another top talent in softball to the next level.

On Friday, Corning standout Peyton Sullivan made her college plans official by signing with The University of New Haven Chargers. Sullivan signed the dotted line in front of family, friends and teammates at the Corning High School cafeteria.

A four-year starter, Peyton has helped the program win three Section IV Championships, a STAC overall title and a STAC West Championship. An All-STAC selection, Sullivan has played the game of softball since she was 10.

Sullivan also excels in the classroom. Peyton has a perfect 4.0 GPA and is a part of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society and the New Visions Medical Program. Sullivan also has volunteered in the community and donated to many local organizations.

Peyton plans to double major in exercise science and public health. 18 Sports’ Nick Ketter was at the signing and takes you to the story.

