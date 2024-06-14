Peyton Stovall latest Arkansas baseball player to receive All-American honors

Arkansas’ Peyton Stovall was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-American team Friday.

Stovall became the 34th All-American in Razorbacks history. He was a third team selection by ABCA/Rawlings. A product of Haughton High School (La.), Stovall led the team with a .340 average and .944 OPS in 48 games as Arkansas’ starting second baseman in his junior season.

He hit nine home runs, tied for the team lead in doubles (12) and finished with 38 RBIs.

Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith was also named to ABCA/Rawlings’ All-American team as a first team selection Friday. Smith went 9-2 with a 2.04 ERA (fourth nationally) and 161 strikeouts in 84 innings this season.

Smith was previously named Perfect Game’s Pitcher of the Year and is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, the Dick Howser Trophy, and the National Pitcher of the Year by the College Baseball Foundation.

Pitchers Gabe Gaeckle and Colin Fisher previously landed on Freshman All-America teams by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). Gaeckle was named SEC Freshman of the Week back on May 13. He posted a 2.32 ERA in 22 relief appearances over 42 2/3 innings for the Diamond Hogs in 2024.

Fisher appeared in 10 games this season before undergoing season-ending surgery. He went 6-1 with a 2.67 ERA in 27 innings, striking out 27 batters to eight walks allowed.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire