Peyton Sellers takes early lead in NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series standings

Peyton Sellers’ defense of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship is off to a fantastic start.

The two-time Weekly Series national champion is the early leader in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I standings, which were revealed for the first time this year on late Tuesday afternoon.

Sellers has scored four victories in 11 starts at a pair of Virginia race tracks – South Boston Speedway and Dominion Raceway – to earn 294 points thus far. He has nine top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in addition to his four victories early in the year.

He has a 58-point advantage ahead of Layne Riggs, who leads the Weekly Series ranks with five victories early this season between South Boston and Dominion. Another Virginia competitor, Mason Bailey, is currently third in the Weekly Series standings.

Hickory Motor Speedway rookie William Sawalich finds himself fourth overall, with ARCA Menards Series East championship leader Sammy Smith currently scored fifth thanks to an impressive start to the season during the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway.

In addition to leading the national standings, Sellers is also the current leader in the race for the Virginia State championship as well as the Southeast championship. Other regional championship leaders include Jared Russel (Midwest), Brett Kressley (Northeast) and Linny White (West).

Other state championship leaders early in the season are Brett Yackey (Arizona), White (California), Jace Hansen (Colorado), Smith (Florida), Zachary Webster (Idaho), Mike Brightman (Massachusetts), Kyle Crump (Michigan), Sean Hingorani (Nevada), Matt Kimball (New Hampshire), Ed Dachenhausen (New York), Sawalich (North Carolina), Russel (Oklahoma), Preston Luckman (Oregon), Kressley (Pennsylvania), Kade Brown (South Carolina), Ronnie McCarty (Tennessee) and Naima Lang (Washington).

NASCAR uses a driver‘s best 18 finishes from any sanctioned track in North America to determine the National champion. Drivers received two points for every NASCAR-licensed competitor they finish ahead of, up to 16 cars; and can receive two bonus points for winning from a starting position five through eight, and four points for winning from ninth or further back. State and province championships utilize the best 14 races.