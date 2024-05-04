Peyton Neadeau throws a gem, Jacks split St. Cloud triangular

May 3—ST. CLOUD — Peyton Neadeau had his best stuff on Friday in St. Cloud.

The Bemidji High School senior baseball player threw a complete game in a 3-1 win over Elk River in St. Cloud. The Lumberjacks lost to St. Michael-Albertville 1-0 in their second game of the afternoon.

Neadeau allowed just three hits and one earned run in the seven-inning win. He struck out three batters and retired the last five batters he faced in the final two innings.

Landon Hanson hit an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game at 1-1. Neadeau delivered the go-ahead hit in the next at-bat. Gunner Ganske also had a run-scoring hit in the third inning.

Only one run was needed for STMA to knock off BHS in the second game. A one-out double in the bottom of the third inning pushed the Knights to a 1-0 win.

Thomas Ohotto threw all seven innings against Bemidji, allowing seven hits, no runs and one walk with nine strikeouts.

Bemidji 3, Elk River 1

ER 100 000 0 — 1-3-3

BHS 201 000 X — 3-6-2

WP: Neadeau (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

LP: Casey (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

St. Michael-Albertville 1, Bemidji

BHS 000 000 0 — 0-7-0

STMA 001 000 X — 1-5-0

WP: Ohotto (7 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

LP: G. Ganske (2.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)