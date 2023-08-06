Peyton Manning's game plan was Joe Thomas to 'make a stink' and force a trade to Denver Broncos

In 2015, Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos needed an offensive tackle and they wanted Joe Thomas.

Here was the game plan from the Tennessee quarterback legend.

Manning told Thomas to "make a stink" on the Cleveland Browns general manager's desk.

Yes, you read that right.

The Broncos needed help on his offensive line after starter Ryan Clady was sidelined for the season with a torn ACL.

Manning gave Thomas a phone call to tell him the Broncos were interested, but the issue was figuring out how to force a trade. Thomas had been with the Browns since 2007, was their longest-tenured player, and was a popular player amongst the fan base.

It was a difficult idea to present and Manning knew the Browns were going to have a hard time letting him go.

The advice that Peyton Manning gave incoming Hall-of-Fame OT Joe Thomas about how to force a trade to Denver from Cleveland:



🎧 https://t.co/svrOMpjNXi pic.twitter.com/19HKazLBf7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2023

Thomas revealed to ESPN's Adam Schefter that Manning said the only way the trade would occur is if "Joe did something drastic."

Here was Manning's pitch to Thomas.

"Joe, I think you should go up to your GM's office and make a stink. Literally, I want you to go up there and pull your pants down and make a stink on his desk because that is the only way Cleveland is gonna trade you," Thomas revealed to Schefter.

Manning even enticed Thomas with the possibility of winning the 2016 Super Bowl, which the Broncos ended up achieving.

Thomas ended up spending his entire NFL career with the Browns until 2017. He was enshrined Saturday in the Pro Football Hall of Fame joining Manning.

The third overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft finished his 10-year career with 10 Pro Bowl appearances and broke the record for most consecutive snaps played with 10,363.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Peyton Manning told Joe Thomas 'to make a stink' to force NFL trade