Peyton Manning's career day against the Cardinals

Sean: Hatch said he didn't want to Dems to see it because they would start screaming about all that's wrong with it. Hey Knucklehead, that's what you're paid to do. Work it out with the other side of the aisle. It's stupid to just dump something because you said you would, if it's helping, fix what's broken. You're just using it to give a tax break to the rich. We'll remember you at election time. This will not be forgotten. I won't vote for someone who will wipe out healthcare for my poorer fellow Americans, or the elderly, or both.