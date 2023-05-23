Peyton Manning wins Sports Emmy for ‘ManningCast’

Indianapolis Colts legendary quarterback Peyton Manning has enjoyed plenty of success during his post-playing career, and now he has some hardware to show for it.

On Monday night, The Sheriff was awarded the 2023 Sports Emmy for “Outstanding Personality — Event Analyst” for his work with his brother, Eli, on the “ManningCast” for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

The #SportsEmmys Award for Event Analyst goes to Peyton Manning (@espn). pic.twitter.com/4OqKjK56wb — Sports Emmys (@sportsemmys) May 22, 2023

Despite some of the Monday Night Football matchups including some dreaded performances, the same cannot be said about what Peyton and Eli have brought with the ManningCast.

This is the second consecutive year the ManningCast has brought home some hardware. In 2022, both Peyton and Eli were awarded a Sports Emmy for “Outstanding Live Series.”

