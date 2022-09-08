Peyton Manning on why he doesn't live in Indy, ManningCast, potential future as coach, GM

You think Peyton Manning planned his post-playing career?

He first needed to figure out what his he wouldn't do.

The Indianapolis Colts legend joined Colin Cowherd's podcast this week and talked football and broadcasting with his brother, Eli, on many Monday nights during the NFL season.

Peyton Manning as a football coach

For those waiting for Manning to join a team as a general manager or coach, you'll be disappointed. He said he enjoys being a resource for coaches, but that's not a job for him. Coaching his grade-school son's team last weekend reinforced that.

"We got beat in overtime on Saturday, and a couple players asked why I ran the ball so much in the red zone," he said. "I think, coaching in my future, is also out."

Peyton Manning as a general manager

Manning said he wouldn't like the "guessing" part of evaluating draft prospects and free agents.

"I'm not qualified to do it. I really don't think that I am," he said. "It is a gift. It is a talent."

Peyton Manning as a full-time broadcaster

Manning said he wasn't interested in the grind of delving deep into a couple of teams to prepare for a broadcast, the way Tony Romo and Cris Collinsworth do.

"It's a four-day commitment (each week)," he said. "I wanted my fall weekends to be free because for 27 years they weren't."

Peyton Manning on the 'ManningCast'

Manning said his Monday night broadcasts with Eli provide the perfect outlet. He can express an opinion but doesn't feel the need heap praise on or heavily criticize particular players, especially quarterbacks.

"I'm not sure what to call it, but it's not your typical broadcast," Manning said. "I just see it as two brothers watching a game at a bar, and the viewer is watching it with us."

Peyton Manning on living in Indianapolis

Manning believed he would live in Indianapolis after his playing days ended because he believed he would be a Colt his entire career. But a neck injury derailed his time in Indy and he wound up in Denver, where he played his final four seasons.

He can't imagine living anywhere else now.

"Kids come into play. Ashley and I had kids as we got out here to Denver," Manning said. "They're in school. Moving's a pain in the butt. Denver's a great city and I have a connection here."

