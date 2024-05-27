Peyton Manning weighs in on Broncos’ quarterback competition

Before he received the Mizel Institute’s 2024 Enrichment Award last Wednesday, Peyton Manning spoke with local media members about the Denver Broncos’ quarterback competition.

After moving on from Russell Wilson this spring, the Broncos brought back Jarrett Stidham, acquired Zach Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets and picked Bo Nix with their first-round pick in the NFL draft.

Stidham, Wilson and Nix are now set to compete for the starting job this summer.

“[It] sounds like they’ve got great competition over there,” Manning said, via the team’s official website. “That’s always good. Makes everybody better. I think the quarterback position is in good shape, and I think Sean [Payton]’s system is extremely quarterback-friendly.

“I never played in it, but played against it and watched it and know the success that Drew Brees had and Tony Romo had. It’s the kind of system that I’d like to play in. It’s very quarterback-friendly.”

Stidham and Nix both attended the Manning Passing Academy as counselors while in college. Manning has kept in touch with each QB — he recently golfed with Stidham and he quickly reached out to Nix again after the Broncos drafted the rookie quarterback.

Manning did not have an existing relationship with Zach Wilson, but he said he reached out to the QB after Denver acquired him via trade. The always-diplomatic Manning made it clear that he wasn’t picking a personal favorite.

“I pull for all quarterbacks,” he said. “I really do.”

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire