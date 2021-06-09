Peyton Manning voted into Broncos’ Ring of Fame
Peyton Manning has been voted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame. The Broncos won the AFC West in each of Manning's four seasons with the team, reaching the Super Bowl twice. In 2013, he threw an NFL-record 55 touchdown passes and won league MVP. Manning was also elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year and will be enshrined later this summer