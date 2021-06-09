Peyton Manning voted into Broncos’ Ring of Fame

USA TODAY Sports

Not long after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, quarterback Tom Brady had offseason surgery to repair a knee injury. Brady told the media he had been dealing with the injury since April or May of last year. I never really never like to talk about injuries. I’m just a little bit old school in that way, Tom Brady. Brady seems pleased with his progress in recovering from the surgery, and is ready to start the season at full strength