Peyton Manning trolls Giants for third-down QB sneak during Rams vs. Cardinals

Peyton Manning trolls Giants for third-down QB sneak originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Monday night's wild-card matchup between the Cardinals and Rams marked the final time Peyton and Eli Manning would call an NFL game this season, and one joke Peyton made was good enough to last an entire offseason.

While discussing the Rams' decision to run a quarterback sneak at the Cardinals' goal line, Peyton didn't let the moment pass without taking a jab at his brother's former team.

"Eli, at least the Rams are sneaking it down by the goal line," Manning said. "Unlike the Giants who sneak the ball in the open field."

Peyton Manning taking his jab at the Giants with the QB sneak comment. pic.twitter.com/1uEfoA4Un1 — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) January 18, 2022

Manning is referring to the Giants' decision to run a QB sneak against Washington in Week 18 of the regular season, only New York's sneak came on thid down and within their own 10 yard-line.

"Ultimately, look, we're backed up. I wanted to get room. We're going to push forward," head coach Joe Judge said after the game. "I wasn't going to live through what happened last week in Chicago. We were going to give ourselves room for the punt. We did that. We gave ourselves room for the punt, we protected it, we covered it well. We played the field position situation how I wanted to play. We held them on the next drive."

It was an unforgettable play in an otherwise forgettable game between two division rivals who were already eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff. It also served as a lasting memory from another down year for the Giants as a whole.

New York went 4-13 in its second season under Judge, who was ultimately fired before the playoffs began. The Giants also fired general manager Dave Gettleman and are currently conducting a search to replace both positions.