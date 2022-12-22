Peyton Manning, Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers? Pat McAfee makes his choice

Here's the situation: Pat McAfee is an NFL general manager, and he doesn't have a broadcasting or wrestling career to fall back on.

Which quarterback is he pursuing between Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers, at each's peak?

That's the scenario Dan Patrick presented McAfee with on Thursday. An answer didn't come easily, or without plenty of caveats.

"If I don't want to do anything, if I'm lazy, I'm hiring Peyton," said McAfee, who was Manning's teammate with the Indianapolis Colts. "Peyton's just doing it. I'm letting him do everything."

Anatomy of Colts' collapse:How breakdowns, penalties, time led to wrong side of history

On Brady, the 7-time Super Bowl champion: "I feel like that's a guy you want in your building. He's the ultimate competitor."

He decides to go with Rodgers: "I'm going to be pretty well invested. Give me Aaron."

McAfee interviews Rodgers every week during the NFL season, so that could have skewed his choice. He added that 99% of the conversations he has with Rodgers are what listeners hear on his show.

In the end, it was a tough choice.

"That's a fascinating thing, isn't it," McAfee acknowledged.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pat McAfee chooses between Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers