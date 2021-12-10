Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow, NFL players react to 'devastating' death of Demaryius Thomas

The football world came together to show love and support following the death of former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was found dead in his Georgia home on Thursday night.

Former teammates and peers shared stories and personal admiration for Thomas, who played with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and New York Jets in his 10-season career. A first-round pick in 2010, Thomas won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos and made the Pro Bowl five times.

Two of his former quarterbacks in Denver, Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning, shared messages in remembrance of Thomas.

"I'll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life," Tebow said in a message on Twitter.

Thomas famously caught the game-winning 80-yard touchdown from Tebow in overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2012 playoff game.

Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. pic.twitter.com/gNVzmJ503X — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 10, 2021

One of Manning's favorite targets in Denver, Thomas also received a tribute from the Hall of Fame quarterback, with whom he had texted just a few days ago.

Peyton Manning (2-of-2): “I texted with D.T. on Tuesday. He was talking about a TD audible we called vs. Arizona in 2014. Absolutely devasted.” — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) December 10, 2021

"D.T. was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player," Manning said. "That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event."

Other reactions from around the football world:

DT sat with my son son the entire plane ride home from Super Bowl, held him on his lap on Bus, carried him and hoisted him on fire truck during the parade and celebrated with him as if his own kid. I hope my son remembers 88. pic.twitter.com/tpByZZaklo — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) December 10, 2021

Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021

I’m heart broken. This doesn’t seem real but I’m proud of the man and player DT became. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Bronco Country, we’re hurting. https://t.co/tuAlUyQZ8n pic.twitter.com/jFflDkLJ1t — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 10, 2021

Way way too young.



The first image of DT that pops in my head will always be that smile and positive energy.



Rest In Peace brother.



🙏🏼 https://t.co/zBmjFexhzj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 10, 2021

