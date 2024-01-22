How Peyton Manning, Tennessee football win vs Alabama helped George MacIntyre pick UT Vols

George MacIntyre won’t forget the scene anytime soon.

The Brentwood Academy five-star quarterback was still a sophomore, standing right in the middle of a wild, locker-room celebration following Tennessee football’s 52-49 upset of Alabama in 2022.

Former Volunteers and NFL star Peyton Manning and MacIntyre were side by side, with Manning putting a celebratory cigar in his mouth.

MacIntyre committed to Tennessee over Alabama and others on Monday, then said his Oct. 15, 2022, visit to Knoxville was an influential part of his decision, as was forming a relationship with Manning.

“You know, I think that (Alabama) game definitely mattered a lot,” MacIntyre said. “That was probably the best game I’ve ever been to. I’ve been on some pretty good visits, but I think that one topped it off just seeing that locker room.”

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker threw for 385 yards and five touchdowns, and Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to capture the Vols’ first win against Alabama in 15 years. Fans immediately rushed the field.

More: Why George MacIntyre (the Vanderbilt coach) would be smiling at grandson's Tennessee future

Manning and MacIntyre ended up taking a photo together in the locker room and have developed a friendship.

The Top247’s No. 2 QB George MacIntyre (2025 class) alongside Peyton Manning and a cigar following the #Tennessee win over Alabama: https://t.co/qZfelVjTOt pic.twitter.com/mU0Etj376z — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) October 16, 2022

“I’m very grateful for me and Peyton’s relationship,” MacIntyre said. “He’s said a lot of good things and helped me out a lot in my recruiting process for sure.”

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football win vs Alabama helped George MacIntyre pick UT Vols