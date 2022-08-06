Peyton Manning teases NFL comeback in promo for “College Bowl”

Peyton Manning teased a return to “the game” in a recent commercial, but football fans shouldn’t get too excited. He is “returning,” just not to a football field.

“Hey, I’ve got a huge announcement,” Manning said during an advertisement that aired during the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game on NBC. “I’m returning to the game … of trivia.”

Manning has returned for the second season of “College Bowl” on NBC, a game show that he produced and co-hosted last summer. His brother, Cooper, co-hosts the show with Peyton, and they exchange plenty of zingers and witty banter, as one would expect from the Mannings.

Manning has stayed busy since retiring from the NFL in 2016. He still films commercials and he’s working on several projects with ESPN. The former quarterback also recent produced another game show, The Final Straw, for ABC.

Manning’s final game in the NFL was a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Six years later, he’s now a candidate to join the team as an advisor under new ownership.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire