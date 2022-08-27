Peyton Manning stars in second NFL Play Football commercial

What’s better than a funny Peyton Manning commercial? Two!

After releasing a Play Football ad featuring Peyton and his brother Eli titled “Conditioning,” the NFL has now released a second commercial called “Sheriff.”

In the ad, Peyton initially tells his youth football team that they’re going to do things “the old school way.” That statement is met with disappointment from the players and Eli, who says Peyton gets football but “doesn’t get us youths.”

The players then convince Peyton to switch over to their more creative, fun way of playing the game. Peyton even joins in with their touchdown celebrations, complete with a Griddy dance.

“He was terrible,” one of the players says of Manning’s dancing.

Check it out below, courtesy of the NFL’s official YouTube page:

“Growing up in New Orleans and watching my dad play for the Saints, I have always been a fan of the game of football,” Manning said in a press release for the new ads.

“Throughout my many years playing, I enjoyed everything that I learned from the sport, and I want to share that with as many people as possible, especially young players. This ‘NFL Play Football’ initiative allows me to be a part of something that will impact the future of the game so kids can fall in love with the game the way I did.”

The new Play Football commercials will air on game days this season.

