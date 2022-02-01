Breaking News:

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady says he's retiring

Peyton Manning shared a heartfelt message for Tom Brady in retirement

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
Tom Brady had no greater rival than Peyton Manning. Not only was Manning the most formidable opponent Brady faced on an almost-perennial basis, but the rise of their two legacies seemed intertwined, with every chapter of their rivalry growing in scale.

Brady finished 11-6 against Manning — with some help from coach Bill Belichick, who had a unique way of slowing down the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback. Belichick continues to compare the challenge of game planning to Manning — as if, perhaps, that was the hardest matchup.

That’s why it’s all the more touching to see Manning share a heartfelt message for Brady when he decided to retire on Tuesday. Manning issued a statement through social media to acknowledge Brady’s-22 year career.

A very sweet acknowledgement.

