Peyton Manning to serve as honorary chair for 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship

Peyton Manning is fresh off being nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for his work on his ManningCast broadcast as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage. Now, Manning will shift from a football focus to a golf one.

Manning will get a chance to serve as an honorary chair for the 2023 U.S. Amateur Championship. The golf event will be held from August 14-20 in Colorado. Manning stated that it was an honor to serve as a chairperson for this event and, even better, to represent the state of Colorado.

“I am honored to represent the state of Colorado, the city of Denver and Cherry Hills as the honorary chair of the 2023 U.S. Amateur,” Manning in a press release. “As someone who has great enthusiasm for not only the game of golf, but also for competitive athletics and all the great things that can be learned through sports, I’m thrilled to have a role in this championship. I’m confident Colorado’s golf fans will join me in welcoming the game’s best amateur players to Denver.”

Congrats to Manning as he continues to build his post-football portfolio.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire