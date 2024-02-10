Peyton Manning will serve as a coach at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Fresh off of coaching the 2024 Pro Bowl, Peyton Manning will be back on the sidelines coaching once again. This time, it’s on the NBA hardwood.

Manning will serve as a coach for the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game. Manning will serve alongside 50 Cent for Shannon Sharpe’s “Team Shannon.” Team Shannon will face off against ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith’s “Team Stephen A.”

Manning and his son, Marshall, watched the Denver Nuggets win an NBA title in person last summer. Manning also starred in a commercial for the NBA Finals last year. He was a fiercely competitive basketball player growing up, and a video of Peyton playing “HORSE” with his brother, Eli, went viral in 2016.

He’s a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but Manning clearly has a soft spot for basketball as well.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, on Friday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire