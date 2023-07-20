Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson win Emmy award for 2022 schedule release video

The Denver Broncos were the recipients of four Emmy awards from the National Academy of Televisions Arts & Sciences Heartland Chapter in the digital and broadcast content category earlier this week.

Here is a list of the awards and productions that won these prestigious awards.

Entertainment – Short Form Content-2022 NFL schedule release video

The 2022 schedule release video was the second of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning’s three appearances (to date). In the video, Manning trains the new “intern,” now-quarterback Russell Wilson. Fellow Hall of Famer John Elway and former head coach Nathaniel Hackett also cameoed in the production.

Sports: One-Time Special-Demaryius Thomas: The Heart of a Legend

Late Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas was honored by the franchise with a documentary featuring former teammates and his place in the record books of Denver history.

Sports Promotion: Single Spot-Brand Anthem

In preparation for the beginning of the season, the Broncos made a 90-second hype video for fans to get excited. Unfortunately, the team performed worse than the video did, finishing with a dismal 5-12 record.

Program Promotion: Single Spot-Steve Atwater: The Road to Canton

As part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020, the Broncos honored former safety Steve Atwater with a first-person perspective of his career. From the draft to receiving a gold jacket, the Denver media team scored a touchdown with this production.

The off-field accolades are well-deserved. Now Broncos fans will hope to see the team compete for on-field awards this season.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire