Peyton Manning: Running an NFL team is not on my radar

Peyton Manning's name sometimes comes up as a person who could become a part-owner of an NFL team, or an executive running a team's operations. But he says he has no interest in that.

Manning told the Denver Post that he enjoys the role he currently has of staying in contact with the teams he played for while working on his Omaha Productions, and he doesn't see himself becoming a member of an NFL team's front office.

“I don’t think that’s anywhere on my radar by any means,” Manning said of running a team. “I love being an ambassador for the Broncos and for the Colts, for the University of Tennessee. Obviously, living here I get to go to all the Broncos games. I was out at the facility the other day. Our kids do sports in the area around Dove Valley, so I’m probably at the facility a couple times a week. They have great snacks over there in their cafeteria. I don’t know if I’m being charged for those or what. I still have my key fob from when I played. Keith Bishop [the former Broncos linebacker who now runs security for the team] never made that go away, so that’s helpful as well. I’m excited about still being a part of the team and being part of the community. . . . I still feel an attachment and have really enjoyed getting to know the Walton-Penner family as well. But as far as running a team, I don’t think that’s on my radar.”

Manning's name is well-regarded in football circles, and bringing him onboard would be a good way for an owner to bolster his team's reputation. But Manning would have to be interested, and right now he says he's not.