What would it take to get Peyton Manning to run the Jets?

Rumor has it that the Jets would like to hire Peyton Manning to run the team’s football operations. It’s unclear whether Manning would be interested. Possibly, there’s something that could make him interested.

An offer he couldn’t refuse.

So what would it take to get Manning to say “yes” to the Jets? We spent some time spitballing about that on Monday’s PFT Live.

My seat-of-the-pants, it-ain’t-my-money-so-I-can-be-generous-with-it dart-in-the-dark was $20 million per year plus two percent of the franchise’s equity. At an estimated value of $2.9 billion, Manning’s share of the team would be worth another $29 million, and that number would undoubtedly keep growing and growing.

Would Manning be worth it? Yes. He’s destined to thrive at whatever he eventually chooses to do, and if/when he begins to run a team he will throw everything he has into it.

Which means that it will be critical for him to be ready to make the leap when he does it. And he may not be ready for that.

$20 million per year plus two percent of the equity could make him get ready. Or it could make him realize that, whenever he decides to run a team, that’s the kind of package that will be available to him.

While it may seem like a lot of money, a great executive or coach continues to have a much greater potential impact on an NFL team than a great player. With $20 million per year now middle of the pack for quarterbacks, $20 million per year for Manning would be a bargain, if he ends up being as good for a football franchise as many presume he will be.