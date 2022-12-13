Peyton Manning reveals how Bill Belichick trolled Art Modell with Pro Bowl selection

Manning's story about Belichick messing with Art Modell is amazing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick leaves no stone unturned and has an encyclopedic knowledge of football history. That was an unfortunate combination for Art Modell at the 1998 Pro Bowl, it seems.

During ESPN's "ManningCast" in the New England Patriots' matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Peyton Manning relayed a few great stories from the time he shared a locker room with Belichick during the 2006 Pro Bowl.

The highlight: Manning claims Belichick intentionally added Baltimore Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to a Pro Bowl roster to make team owner Art Modell pay Boulware a $1 million roster bonus.

"(Belichick) picked Peter Boulware because he knew that Art Modell would have to pay Boulware a million-dollar bonus if Boulware made the Pro Bowl," Manning said on the broadcast. "Belichick hated Modell."

Why did Belichick hate Modell, you ask? Modell was the owner of the Cleveland Browns until the end of the 1995 season, when he infamously moved the franchise to Baltimore and fired Belichick, who had been Cleveland's head coach since 1991.

Three years later, Belichick was in a unique position to exact revenge on Modell; Belichick was the associate head coach of the New York Jets in 1998, and when head coach Bill Parcells decided to stay home from the 1998 Pro Bowl (citing health reasons), Belichick took over as the AFC's head coach, giving him the authority to choose one "need player" to add to the AFC roster.

That player was Boulware, who admitted at the time he had "given up" on making the Pro Bowl before Belichick's selection.

"I’m kind of shocked. I had really given up on the Pro Bowl," Boulware told the Baltimore Sun in January 1999 (Hat tip to Pro Football Talk for the find). "I was just focusing on the off-season, working out, getting ready for next season. I had put the Pro Bowl out of my mind. I take this as a blessing. I take this humbly. I’m just thankful to go."

The extra $1 million obviously didn't impact Modell's bottom line too much, but it sounds like this was Belichick's way of sending a message to his former boss. Over three decades and six Super Bowl titles later, it's safe to say Belichick has validated himself as an NFL head coach.

UPDATE: While Manning's story is awesome, apparently it isn't true: Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio obtained Boulware's contract from 1998 and confirmed the deal didn't include a Pro Bowl bonus, which meant Modell wouldn't have had to pay Boulware an extra $1 million for Belichick putting him in the Pro Bowl.