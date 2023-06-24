As Peyton Manning predicted, Tennessee football QB Joe Milton wows Manning Passing Academy

THIBODAUX, La. — The Manning Passing Academy has hosted its share of big-name quarterbacks, but few held the buzz that Tennessee football’s Joe Milton III carried into Friday’s passing skills. Under the lights of Nicholls State’s Guidry Stadium, Milton lived up to what Tennessee great Peyton Manning predicted earlier in the day.

“I’m not sure there’s been more excitement to watch a kid throw at Friday Night Lights than maybe Joe Milton,” Manning said. “He was throwing yesterday with my son, Marshall, who’s attending the camp this year and 40 yards is like a little flick for (Milton). It’s just a warm-up.”

The purpose of the camp is for college quarterbacks to serve as counselors for youth players. Friday, between storms, groups divided under the Louisiana heat for various drills. But the evening was a chance for the counselors to showcase their talents.

The event started with each quarterback throwing a 16-yard curl route. The power on Milton’s pass got an “ooooh” from the crowd. He celebrated with a backflip.

The zip on his comeback route the next time through got a similar reaction. Then came a post route.

With fans already chanting his name, Milton delivered a 70-yard pass.

“Goodness gracious,” shouted Cooper Manning, Peyton’s brother, as the ball flew through the humid air.

It was a pass so eye-catching that Milton was granted another throw at the end of the post-route session. Loading up from the opposing 35-yard line, Milton unleashed yet another pass reaching the goal line.

“Holy cow,” Cooper narrated.

Milton was undoubtedly the star of the show – a title his arm will put on his shoulders with each deep ball he throws as Tennessee’s starter this season. Turning that potential into a winning formula will be the next test.

To Peyton, who says he texts with Milton occasionally, Milton leading the Vols to an Orange Bowl win against Clemson was a promising sign.

“I pull hard for him,” Peyton said. “Boy, I’m really proud of him for coming in last year after Hendon (Hooker’s) injury and keeping things together in a great bowl win. A bowl win can do so much for a quarterback’s confidence, especially in his first year really as a starter. I can tell Joe is confident. I’m excited about him having a great senior year.”

For Milton, the ability to pick the brain of a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame remains invaluable.

"He has a deeper mindset than me because he's been around the NFL," Milton said. "He understands a little bit more. ... I try to know everything a quarterback knows just because I'm a perfectionist. That's what I aim for. That's what I want to be."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Tennessee football: QB Joe Milton wows crow at Manning Passing Academy