Peyton Manning posts touching video tribute to Demaryius Thomas on 8-8 Day

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning took to Instagram on Aug. 8 (8-8 Day) to post a touching tribute to late teammate Demaryius Thomas, who died from a seizure disorder at age 33 in December.

Thomas and Manning were teammates with the Broncos from 2012-2015, reaching a pair of Super Bowls. Manning retired from the NFL after he won Super Bowl 50 with Thomas following the 2015 season.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire