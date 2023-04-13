Peyton Manning pens essay about Patrick Mahomes for Time’s 100 most influential list

Time magazine released its annual list of the 100 most influential people and put them in one of six categories.

There are artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons and pioneers.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was chosen by Time as a titan.

Former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning wrote an essay for the magazine about Mahomes, and said the Chiefs quarterback is “setting new bars.”

“Patrick Mahomes once served as a counselor at the Manning Passing Academy, a summer football camp for high school players that my dad founded in 1996,” wrote Manning, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “You can learn a lot about a person by the way they treat eighth-graders and ninth-graders during those hot days in Louisiana. Patrick was great with the kids. I remember his arm strength back then. It jumped out at you.

“This February, at just 27, Patrick won his second Super Bowl MVP award. That arm strength still jumps out at you today.

“Patrick is setting new bars. All these young players around the country are trying to imitate his sidearm throws and incredible plays. But I hope they know he’s also an incredibly hard worker. He appreciates the cerebral part of the game. And he understands his platform, as the MVP quarterback of the Super Bowl–winning team.

“This won’t be the last time you hear Patrick Mahomes identified that way.”