Peyton Manning, Pat McAfee have wildly different responses to missed PATs

Peyton Manning has had some choice words for kickers over the years. He once famously called Indianapolis Colts teammate Mike Vanderjagt a "liquored up" idiot.

Manning left his seat in disgust Monday night after Dallas' Brett Maher missed his third straight PAT in a playoff game against Tampa Bay.

"Oh my God, you've got to be kidding me," Manning exclaimed. "Why are we kicking it?! Why are we kicking it?!"

He later pondered if a kicker can be cut at halftime.

BRETT MAHER HAS MISSED *THREE* EXTRA POINTS IN THE FIRST HALF 😲 #DALLASCOWBOYS pic.twitter.com/99PUkIAbqZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 17, 2023

Here's Manning's memorable quote about Vanderjagt from 2003: "Here we are, I’m out at my third Pro Bowl, I’m about to go in and throw a touchdown to Jerry Rice, we’re honoring the Hall of Fame, and we’re talking about our idiot kicker who got liquored up and ran his mouth off. … What has the sports world come to? We are talking about idiot kickers. He has ruined kickers for life. Sad thing is, he’s a good kicker. He’s a good kicker. But he’s an idiot."

Maher missed a fourth PAT early in the third quarter. He made 50-of-53 in the regular season.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher misses again. That's 0-for-4 on extra point tries tonight. 😬😬😬😬



"Oh my goodness."- Peyton Manning



"Just got the shanks a little bit."- Dan Campbell



Peyton Manning just shakes his head and wants to chuck his football across the room. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9l7Zh1MHMd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2023

Maher made a PAT on his fifth try, early in the fourth quarter, drawing praise from Manning: "WHOOO!"

Story continues

"OH, HE MADE THE EXTRA POINT! WOOOO!"



Brett Maher finally made one. #ManningCast 🏈😂 pic.twitter.com/7O4aNJ1Iiy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, former Colts punter Pat McAfee was in a more forgiving mood. He believes, or at least hopes, Maher bounces back.

Man… this is tough.



Needs some halftime kicks more than any kicker I’ve seen in some time… He’ll bounce back.



I think. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

And after the fourth miss.

Man.. the ball is just not going where it’s supposed to be going for ol’ Maher



That is a nightmare.. Obviously.



Can’t even fathom the flight home.. you might win a playoff game on the road here, should be a fantastic time BUT.. also worst night of your professional career sooo pic.twitter.com/bDlkX4PH19 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2023

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Peyton Manning, Pat McAfee respond to missed extra points