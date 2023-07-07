Peyton Manning named best player in NFL history to wear No. 18

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar recently revealed his list of the best players to wear each jersey number in NFL history and you can probably guess who he picked for No. 18.

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was named the best player to ever wear No. 18. Manning started his career with the Indianapolis Colts, reaching two Super Bowls and winning one. He later finished his career with the Broncos and reached two more championship games and won a second title.

A 14-time Pro Bowler and 10-time All-Pro, Manning won five NFL MVP awards and one Super Bowl MVP award during his accomplished career. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2021.

In addition to Manning, four other Broncos were named the best players to ever wear their respective numbers: outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94), inside linebacker Randy Gradishar (53), running back Terrell Davis (30) and quarterback John Elway (7).

To view the full list of the best players to wear each number in NFL history, visit Touchdown Wire.

