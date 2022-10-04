Peyton Manning nails Jimmy Garoppolo impression calling Kyle Shanahan offense

Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.

During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.

Eli Manning, Peyton's younger brother and co-host of ESPN's "Manning Cast," played the role of Shanahan barking instructions to Garoppolo.

“Here we go, boys," Peyton Manning said. "Let’s go explode, gun run right, flip zebra. Scat left, wide drag, X hook, F trail, can, 52 straight draw easy. On two, on two. Ready, break!”

So that's why Garoppolo wears the large wristband with the 49ers' plays scribbled on it.

On the ensuing play, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. took a handoff from Garoppolo and scampered into the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown to give the 49ers a 7-3 lead.

