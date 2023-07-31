Peyton Manning makes appearance at Packers training camp

The Green Bay Packers had a Hall of Fame visitor at Monday’s training camp practice.

Peyton Manning, who played 18 seasons with the Colts and Broncos and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, was in Green Bay to meet with coach Matt LaFleur, president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and quarterback Jordan Love (among others) about a potential future project with his production company, Omaha Productions, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The visit was not related to any interest in Love as a subject of the hit Netflix show, “Quarterback,” which Manning’s company helped co-produce.

What was it like for Love to hit a few deep shots with Manning on the sideline?

“That was fun,” Love told Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com.

Manning, who was accompanied by his son, signed autographs for fans while walking back following Monday’s practice.

